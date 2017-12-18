News

LIVE with Texas frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri

The singer talks being catapulted to fame in 1989 almost 30 years later.

Latest Videos

0414_tms_blakeshelton
0:58

Blake Shelton performs at Country Music Awards
0414_tms_hueylewis
1:13

Huey Lewis responds after cancelling shows
0414_tms_musicawards
1:47

Keith Urban performs at Country Music Awards
0416_tms_keith
2:19

American Country Music Awards begins
0416_tms_duck
5:10

Manu's perfect duck burger that will ruffle your feathers
0416_tms_beyonce
1:56

Beyonce's wardrobe malfunction at Coachella
0416_tms_giftcards
2:07

Government wants gift card changes enforced
0416_tms_athletes
4:24

Athlete backlash at Commonwealth Games coverage