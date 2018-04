If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol please visit any of the following sites:

Alcohol Support Services

https://drinkwise.org.au/drinking-and-you/support-services/

http://www.druginfo.adf.org.au/fact-sheets/the-facts-about-binge-drinking-web-fact-sheet

http://au.reachout.com/signs-you-might-have-a-drinking-problem

https://www.hellosundaymorning.org/