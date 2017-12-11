News

Hollywood celebrities evacuated over wildfire

Their multi-million dollar properties are at risk of the blaze.

Latest Videos

0326_tde_flanagan
3:54

Hockey champion Anna Flanagan is hitting the road
0326_tde_wade
5:10

How Socceroos great Paul Wade hid his epilepsy
0326_tde_daniels
6:00

Porn star Stormy Daniels speaks of affair with President Donald Trump
0326_tde_duncan
5:46

Small screen queen Paula Duncan's gift to the industry
0323_tde_boomerang_gen
4:12

The rise of the 'Boomerang Generation'
0323_tde_floating_crossing
0:27

Floating crossing in Cairns
0323_tde_fertility_food
3:25

What to eat when you're trying to conceive
0323_TDE_sex_and_city
0:19

'Sex and the City' feud festers