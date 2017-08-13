'It should not have happened': Images show police subjecting young woman to public cavity search

A woman is set to take local police to federal court after she was forced to endure a body cavity search in public for 11 minutes.

Three Harris County deputies in the US state of Texas searched Charneisha Corley, 21, two years ago, according to Fox 26.

Ms Corley’s lawyer, Sam Cammack, said his client, who is African-American, didn’t have a criminal history and alleges police sexually assaulted her.

A video obtained by Fox 26 shows Ms Corley in cuffs during a traffic stop while police search her car.

"One of the officers on the tape, he was talking to a passenger who was already in custody in the officer's car and you could hear him telling that individual 'Oh we are going to find something, even if we have to put our hands on her'," Cammack said.

"This same officer body slammed Miss Corley, stuck her head underneath the vehicle and completely pulled her pants off, leaving her naked and exposed in that Texaco parking lot.”





But Cammack alleges the worst was to come and said the officers then placed both of Ms Corley’s ankles behind her head and began searching her vaginal area.

After viewing the video, Fox 26 said the probing runs for 11 minutes.

Harris County prosecutor Natasha Sinclair said no one in the office stood by the way the search was conducted.

“It should not have happened,” she said.

Two of the three deputies were charged but the charges were dismissed on earlier this month when the incident was meant to go to trial.

Cammack will release the full video of the search on Monday and is calling for an independent prosecutor as Ms Corley takes Harris County to Federal Court for violation of her civil rights.