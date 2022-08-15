Terrifying videos as 7 killed in flash flooding
Harrowing video has emerged of the moment families suddenly became trapped by flash flooding in a disaster that has claimed the lives of at least seven people.
Harrowing video has emerged of the moment families suddenly became trapped by flash flooding in a disaster that has claimed the lives of at least seven people.
Just 12 days after Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the US lawmakers have landed in Taiwan despite repeated warnings from China.
A strong explosion tore through a popular market in Armenia's capital, killing at least one person, injuring 36 others and setting off a large fire.The early afternoon blast from a fireworks storage area at Surmalu market in Yerevan on Sunday sent a towering column of smoke over the centre of the capital.
Victorian nurses, age care workers and paramedics would be able to travel on public transport across the state for free under a new election promise.The Liberals and Nationals are pledging to provide unlimited free public transport for all Victorian nurses, personal and aged care workers, allied health workers, paramedics and some other hospital workers if they win the November 26 poll.
A NZ tourist's huge medical bill has proven a timely reminder to Aussie tourists heading overseas.
Energy Minister Chris Bowen says a new emissions reduction objective for the country's national energy measure will make a "material difference" to how the market operates.The objective was added following a meeting of Mr Bowen with state and territory counterparts on Friday.
Northern Territory schools to be hit by strike action this week will all remain open, authorities say.The NT Department of Education says it has been advised of the four-hour industrial action planned for Friday over the public sector's four-year pay freeze.
CCTV has captured the moment the unwitting woman was fatally knocked over by the zipline equipment.
Canberra Airport has resumed normal operations and a man is in custody after a shooting incident inside the terminal prompted its evacuation.A man was arrested at the airport after firing as many as five shots inside, some leaving bullet holes in airport windows, just after 1.
Salman Rushdie, the acclaimed author who was stabbed repeatedly at a public appearance in New York state, 33 years after Iran's then-supreme leader called for him to be killed, is off a ventilator and his health is improving."He's off the ventilator, so the road to recovery has begun," his agent, Andrew Wylie, wrote in an email to Reuters.
Cash-strapped Australians filling up at the fuel pump paid an extra $5 a week over the course of the past three months, according to new figures.The Australian Automobile Association's latest Transport Affordability Index, released on Sunday, shows average weekly fuel costs across the nation rose to $100.
"This is an appalling attack on two women, who lost their lives in a planned murder and assassination really, that's happened in a public street," a NSW detective said.
Two women, including a mother of two, have been shot dead in a targeted and appalling public shooting in suburban Sydney, detectives say.Police have vowed to solve the double murder, after the women, aged 39 and 48, were killed when a hail of bullets was fired at their vehicle in Panania on Saturday night.
Source: Knut Karlsen via Storyful
Australians deserve an explanation about Scott Morrison's decision to secretly swear himself into three ministerial portfolios while in government, the prime minister says.Anthony Albanese is seeking advice in relation to the constitutional legality of Mr Morrison's actions and will be briefed by his department when he travels to Canberra on Monday afternoon.
The last of Victoria's coal-fired power plants would be shut within the next decade if the Greens have their way, with experts saying the deadline may be feasible.A bill is expected to be introduced to state parliament on Tuesday, proposing Victoria's three remaining coal plants close by 2030, ahead of the current anticipated 2046 time frame.
A restaurant's sweet move for a pregnant Canberra woman ended up being a "turning point" following a rough few weeks.
An Adelaide grocer has made Aldi the butt of the joke in his latest take down of major supermarkets.
My colleagues and I published the most detailed studies of the earliest events in the COVID-19 pandemic last month in the journal Science. Together, these papers paint a coherent evidence-based picture of what took place in the city of Wuhan during the latter part of 2019. The take-home message is the COVID pandemic probably did begin where the first cases were detected – at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market. At the same time this lays to rest the idea that the virus escaped from a laboratory.
A festival goer has been killed and a dozen more injured after 'violent' winds tore down part of a stage at a music festival in Spain. Find out what happened.
Sir Salman Rushdie has been taken off his ventilator and is talking as he recovers from being stabbed in the United States.British-American writer Aatish Taseer said, in a since-deleted tweet, that the 75-year-old was "off the ventilator and talking (and joking)", which was then confirmed by the author's agent Andrew Wylie.