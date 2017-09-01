Tens of Thousands Displaced by Flooding in Nepal

Tens of thousands have been displaced throughout Nepal by flooding and landslides that destroyed an estimated 62,000 homes and killed at least 150 people.

The IFRC visited Nepal’s Morang, Sunsari, and Japha districts on August 29, and found many people living in displacement camps or just using tarpaulins for shelter, as seen in this footage.

As floodwaters recede, the IFRC said it found communities that have “lost homes, identity documents – everything.”

Severe flooding has also swept through Bangladesh and India, the UN estimates at least 40 million people have been affected by the flooding in South Asia. Credit: IFRC via Storyful