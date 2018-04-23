Teenager in court over fatal Vic hit-run

A teenager allegedly responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a recently-married couple in Melbourne is set to face court.

Eric Victorsen, 19, of Boronia, allegedly drove a stolen car at high speeds before crashing into another vehicle at Wantirna South on Saturday night.

Mott Goland, 38, died at the scene and his wife of 12 months Bita Zaeim, 32, died in hospital.

Victorsen is due to face the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with two counts of culpable driving and stealing a $170,000 Lexus SUV.

The court was previously told Victorsen has an acquired brain injury and an intellectual disability.

A 15-year-old Belgrave girl has also been charged over the crash and faced a children's court on Monday.