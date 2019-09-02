Teenage girl's last words to brother before dying in Texas massacre

Leila Hernandez, one of seven people killed in the latest Texas shooting on the weekend, begged her brother for help as she lay dying.

The 15-year-old was with her family in Odessa on Saturday as her brother Nathan, 18, picked a car up from a dealership.

Nathan and Leila were both shot as they left the business, their grandma Nora Leyva told the Washington Post.

“I guess he was just looking for someone to kill,” Ms Leyva said.

She said Leila’s mother pushed her nine-year-old son under a car to save him from the gunman.

Leila Hernandez asked for her brother to help her as she lay dying. Source: GoFundMe/Facebook

Nathan embraced Leila but was shot in the arm, and Leila was shot near her collarbone.

“Help me, help me,” the teenager said as she died, according to Ms Leyva.

She had only celebrated her quinceañera in May, a Spanish celebration of a girl's 15th birthday.

“It was like a dream for her,” Ms Leyva said.

A GoFundMe has been established to support Leila’s family following her death. Nathan was still in intensive care in hospital on Sunday.

The gunman killed seven people and wounded 22 others, including a toddler who was shot in the face, before he was killed by police, authorities say.

A battered police vehicle shown next to a white van following the shooting. Source: AAP

Police said the second mass shooting in Texas in four weeks began on Saturday afternoon with a routine traffic stop and ended when the suspect, a white male in his 30s, was cornered by officers in the parking lot of a cinema complex.

Police, motorists and shoppers were all caught up in the chaos that unfolded between the cities of Odessa and Midland during a busy Labor Day holiday weekend.

Authorities have said the shooter was known to police and lived locally. Authorities said the investigation continues, but there was no apparent link to domestic or international terrorism.

“There are no definitive answers as to motive or reasons at this point, but we are fairly certain that the subject did act alone,” Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said at a news conference.

Odessa and Midland police shown surrounding a white van in Odessa. Source: AAP

Gerke said seven victims were killed and 22 wounded, and he offered his condolences to their families.

“My heart aches for them all,” he said.

Among the wounded was a 17-month-old girl, Anderson Davis, who was shot in the face, according to officials. Three police officers were shot and wounded, and were in a stable condition.

In a statement on Facebook, Odessa police named the gunman as Seth Aaron Ator, 36, of Odessa.

With AAP

