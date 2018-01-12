Teams Search For Survivors After Montecito Mudslides

Fire crews continued with rescue operations in Montecito, California, on Friday, January 12, days after severe rainstorms struck the area, causing mudslides to destroy more than 100 homes. Seventeen people were reported dead.

Seventeen people were reported dead in the mudslides, with the oldest victim being 89-years-old and the youngest at 3-years-old, according to the Los Angeles Times.

This video from the Fountain Valley Firefighters Association show the extent of the damage on Friday. Credit: Fountain Valley Firefighters Association via Storyful