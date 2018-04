This hen is one talented chick! With the help of her owner, she has learned how to play a cluckin’ good tune on the piano.

“Our hen Aichan was broody for weeks wanting to be a mother. We got day-old chicks by mail. She adopted them and raised them. Here she was playing the piano to ‘earn’ treats to feed her brood,” the hen’s mom-ager said of the unusual talent. Credit: Two Creative Chicks via Storyful