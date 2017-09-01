Talented Barber Creates Kim Jong-un Portrait in Man's Hair

This Serbian barber went one step further than just a fade on the side, as he created a near-perfect portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the back of this man’s head, in Novi Sad, Serbia.

This is what he had to say about the new hairstyle: “I had a dream about him (Kim Jong-un) and his delegations visiting me in my living room. When I woke up, I decided to do this hair tattoo, and it came out looking pretty amazing.” Credit: Mario Hvala via Storyful