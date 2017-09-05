Syrian Forces Meet After Three-Year Islamic State Siege

The Syrian army and its allies broke a three-year siege by Islamic State (IS) militants on the 137th Brigade’s military base near Deir Ezzor on September 5, according to pro-opposition media.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported on the breaking of the siege.

This video was shared by the a pro-government media organization and is described a showing the besieged forces of the 137 Brigade meeting colleagues from the Syrian army for the first time in three years. Credit: Air Falcons of Deir Ezzor via Storyful