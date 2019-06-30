Woman accused of doing burnouts with baby in back seat

A woman has been charged for allegedly doing burnouts in an illegally modified car with her baby in the passenger seat.

Patrolling NSW Police officers noticed a Holden Calais performing a large burnout in the carpark of a donut shop on Orange Grove Road at Liverpool, in Sydney’s southwest, on Friday about 10.50pm.

They stopped the car and spoke to the 23-year-old female driver, and discovered a 10-month-old baby, who is believed to be her child, in the back seat, police said.

It is further alleged the woman’s car, a Holden Calais, had been illegally modified and the six-cylinder engine had been replaced by a highly modified V8 engine, with only a partial exhaust system fitted.

It was also found the 23-year-old, who holds a P2 licence, was driving without P plates displayed.

She was issued infringement notices for driving a prohibited vehicle which ended with a $561 fine, $263 for not displaying P plates, $112 for not carrying licence and her driver’s licence was suspended.

A child at risk report was submitted to Family and Community Services regarding the incident.

The woman will also appear in court on July 17 for the offence of aggravated burnout.

