Sydney protester's assault charge dropped

A NSW magistrate has dismissed an assault charge levelled against a young protester accused of manhandling former prime minister Tony Abbott's sister at a refugee rally.

Police had alleged Nicholas Dobrijevich, 21, pushed Christine Forster when asylum seeker activists targeted a Liberal Party fundraiser in Sydney in November 2017.

But magistrate Susan McIntyre last week dismissed the common assault charge.

Mr Dobrijevich's lawyer, Anne Healey, had argued there wasn't a case to answer as Ms Foster hadn't identified her client as one of the rowdy protesters at the Redfern rally.

"She does not disclose any offence against my client," Ms Healey told a hearing at Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday.