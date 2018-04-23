Sydney millionaire now in jail for murder

After decades of living the good life, Sydney millionaire Ron Medich is now in jail for organising the execution-style contract killing of a hated business rival almost nine years ago.

The 70-year-old will face a sentence hearing later this year which could see him spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The star crown witness at the property tycoon's trial, his former confidant Lucky Gattellari, is already in jail serving time for his role in the murder.

The NSW Supreme Court jury at Medich's retrial on Monday found the millionaire guilty of the 2009 murder of his former business partner, Michael Mr McGurk, and the later intimidation of his widow, Kimberley McGurk.

The crown contended that the previously amicable business relationship had become toxic and they were embroiled in a string of legal battles involving millions of dollars.

The jury accepted the evidence of Gattellari, now 68, who once enjoyed boozy long lunches, visited massage parlours, spoke on the phone daily and travelled overseas with Medich.

Gattellari testified that Medich masterminded and financed the shooting of the 45-year-old wheeler-dealer who was gunned down outside his Sydney home.

The millionaire complained that Mr McGurk had made him "the laughing stock of the eastern suburbs", was ruining his reputation and costing him a fortune in legal fees.

When Medich told Gattellari to find someone "to take care of this guy" his loyal lieutenant asked Medich if he was sure about murder, saying "there's no going back".

"I am sure. I want him done," Medich replied.

Months later when Mr McGurk was shot dead, Gattellari said he asked Medich if he was happy it had been done.

"It's taken long enough," the developer replied.