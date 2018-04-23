Sydney man loses bail under terror laws

The first person locked up beyond their sentence under special anti-terror laws has been denied bail by a Sydney court.

Greg Ceissman was arrested on Friday under new powers which allow the detention of suspected radicalised inmates after their prison term expires or monitored in the community once released.

The 24-year-old was released from prison a week before his arrest after having served more than four years behind bars.

He allegedly converted to Islam in jail and plotted a terror attack on Marrickville Police Station.

Police claim he breached supervision orders by browsing the internet on a phone with undeclared internet applications Facebook, Skype and WhatsApp.

Prosecutors claim he also searched for a police academy and Goulburn jail.

Ceissman was denied bail when he appeared before Central Local Court via video link on Monday.