Sydney man kicks woman constable in face

A policewoman has been kicked in the face during an arrest in Sydney's northwest.

Police had gone to a house on Mitchell Drive in Glossodia over a driving complaint after 8pm on Sunday. They spoke to a man who allegedly became very aggressive when they tried to arrest him.

The 37-year-old man is said to have then kicked a constable in the face, injuring her in the jaw. The constable was treated in hospital and sent home.

The man has been charged with assaulting police as well as driving offences. He was given conditional bail to appear in Windsor Local Court on June 27.