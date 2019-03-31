Sydney garbo cleared of fatal rubbish run

A garbage truck driver who ran over a homeless man sleeping in a Sydney laneway has been cleared of negligent driving causing death.

Ian Juurik, 36, had denied the charge after the incident on Bourke Lane in Redfern during the morning bin run on May 21, 2018.

Mathew Hayne, who was 31, 1.58 metres tall and weighed 53 kilograms, suffered multiple fractures and died at the scene.

"Driving negligently is one of the most difficult crimes to pin down as the cases and the legislation itself ... tell us it is entirely dependent on the circumstances in which the driver found himself," magistrate Jennifer Giles said as she acquitted Juurik in Downing Centre Local Court on Monday.

"These miserable circumstances are utterly unique."