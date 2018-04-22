Sydney Council cracks down on foreign words on shopfront signs and menus

Western Sydney is a multi-cultural melting pot, but one local council isn’t keen on the growing number of shop owners translating their signs and menus into foreign languages.

Strathfield Council is clamping down and drafting plans to keep English as the ‘mainstream language’.

Councillor Nella Hall told us they were taking action to promote ‘high-quality signage’ that promotes ‘communication’ and is ‘compatible with the character of the area’.

“It’s about connectivity with the community and supporting local businesses”

She stressed that no final decision has been made by the Council yet and they welcome comments from the public.

