Swiss Gisin to miss world champs with season-ending knee injury

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin will miss the world alpine championships, which starts next week, and the rest of the season after injuring her knee during Saturday's super-G women's world cup race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen

The 25-year-old, who took second and third in back-to-back downhill races at Lake Louise last month, damaged knee cartilage during Saturday's super-G in Garmisch.

Gisin, the Olympic champion and worlds silver medallist in combined, has opted for surgery, ruling her out of the world championships in Are, Sweden, from February 5-17 and ending her season.

"Of course it hurts a lot to finish the season prematurely," said Gisin, currently ninth in the overall world cup rankings and sixth for the downhill.

"However, I am also aware that in the past eight years I have had no serious injuries requiring surgery.

"Therefore, it is not very difficult for me to accept this injury and see the opportunity to gain some rest."

