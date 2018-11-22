Adelaide Airport package given all clear

A package found at Adelaide Airport has been given the all clear, after it was earlier deemed suspicious.

The item was found at a goods screening point in terminal one on Thursday afternoon.

It was assessed by Australian Federal Police bomb appraisal officers and the South Australia Police bomb response team.

"The item has been assessed and deemed non-hazardous," the AFP tweeted.

"The cordon has been lifted and there is no further disruption to the travelling public.

"Police enquiries into the matter are now finalised."