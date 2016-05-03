Suspect holds up two men using finger to simulate gun

Police in Philadelphia are pursuing a man who they say robbed two people at a gas station by using his finger to simulate a gun. CCTV footage shows the suspect’s sinister movements around 1.30am on Wednesday morning, when he approached a 32-year-old victim from behind and pressed his finger into the man’s back. Minutes later he does the same thing to a 37-year-old man standing at the counter, before allegedly taking off on foot with $130. Source: LiveLeak