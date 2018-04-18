News

4.5 million Aussies will be given a free flu jab

Flu season is approaching and this year is predicted to be a bad one.

Latest Videos

0420_0906_sr-Magic
2:42

David Copperfield's secrets revealed
0420_0849_sr-Commonwealth
6:28

Who should lead the Commonwealth?
0420_0820_sr-Entertainment
5:29

Samantha Jade live on Sunrise
0420_0835_sr-Weather
1:25

Sam Mac's weather at 8:35
0420_0816_sr-Weather
3:11

Sam Mac's weather at 8:10
0420_0752_sr-Sleep
3:15

The solutions to sleepless nights
0420_0752_sr-FGF
3:49

An old-school romance, a little girl's best friend, and the ten-year-old mogul: Feel Good Friday
0420_0746_sr-Markle
3:52

Meghan Markle's Aussie jeweller