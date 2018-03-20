News

Tathra residents say their community 'will never be the same'

Bushfires have ravaged the NSW coastal town. Sam is live on the scene.

Latest Videos

0320_sun_nixon
0:51

Cynthia Nixon is running for New York Governor
0320_sun_slipper
1:59

Fashion on the Field for the Golden Slipper
0320_sun_lego
3:18

Life-size Lego exhibit launches in Melbourne
0320_sun_sizing
1:58

Woman's skirt complaint renews calls for standardised clothing sizes
0320_sun_newsfeed
2:31

Melbourne council criticised for rummaging through bins
0320_sun_weathereightthirty
1:28

What a beautiful day at Whitehaven Beach
0320_sun_who
4:34

Rebecca Gibney goes make up free on cover of WHO Magazine
0320_sun_weathereight
2:44

The journey of the Queen's Baton