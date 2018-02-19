News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Fri on Seven
Menu
 

Aussies on welfare for more than five years has doubled

How do we break the dole dependency cycle?

Latest Videos

“The system failed him” Supporters defend cop Mohamed Noor
2:35

“The system failed him” Supporters defend cop Mohamed Noor
0322_sun_weathersix
3:38

Welcome to the Mayor of Townsville!
0322_sun_finance
1:06

US Federal Bank lift rates
0322_sun_lindsay
1:06

Lindsay Lohan is the new face of Lawyer.com
0322_sun_olivia
1:25

Delta Goodrem stars in Olivia Newton John biopic
0322_sun_winx
3:53

Winx chases victory at George Ryder Stakes, Tim Browne recovering from bowel rupture
0322_sun_weather
2:21

JT is on Magnetic Island
0322_sun_news
12:58

News Headlines: Thursday 22 March