Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Fri on Seven
3 Sisters, 3 Different Schools

We meet the 3 sisters who went to 3 different types of school.

New tax planned for parcels being shipped to Australia
0:33

New tax planned for parcels being shipped to Australia
0322_sun_trending
1:09

A tennis ball debate is trending online
0322_sun_zuckerberg
3:04

Mark Zuckerberg finally comments on Facebook data leaks
0322_sun_crash
1:58

Two bodies recovered after Whitsunday helicopter crash
0322_sun_warning
3:48

NSW is on flood alert
0322_sun_weatherseven
1:22

Beachside delights with JT
0322_sun_crocs
0:57

Drew Barrymore gets musical to support Crocs
0322_sun_tennis
1:27

Are tennis balls green or yellow?