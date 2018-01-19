News

Roger Federer and Ash Barty to round three, Virat Kohli crowned Captain of the Year

Beretts has all the latest sport headlines.

Latest Videos

Australian airstrike 'likely' killed Iraqi newlyweds and children
1:19

0328_sun_ent_jewels
2:23

Celebrity jewels on display in Canberra
0328_sun_mick_fanning_finished
4:34

Fanning finishing on a high
0328_sun_news_newsfeed
6:24

Sunrise Newsfeed - Wednesday 28 March
0328_sun_weather_0830
2:22

Friends of Fitzroy Island
0328_sun_blockbuster_tour
3:09

Gold Coast Blockbuster tour
0328_sun_news_wags
1:59

Wags attacked online over cricket crisis
Aussie cricket WAGS attacked online over ball tampering scandal
1:48

