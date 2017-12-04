News

Impatient Wombat Toots Car Horn While Waiting For Carers to Save Her From Possible Flooding

As carers at the Wombat Awareness Organisation moved the critters to higher ground during heavy rain in South Australia on December 2, Holly the wombat seemed to grow a bit impatient and sounded the car’s horn to hurry the process along.The carers were “carrying the lumps to the car then driving them up the paddock to their temporary safe warm home” between downpours when Holly started tooting the horn, leading to much laughter.The wombats were moved back to their borrows later on Sunday, after the rain passed. Credit: Facebook/Wombat Awareness Organisation via Storyful

