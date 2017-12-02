Man Who Promised to Help Friend Complete Bucket List Keeps Word

A man from Carmichael, California, who dropped out of college to help his dying friend fulfill his bucket list, has stuck to his word.Dillon Hill, 19, and his best friend, 20-year-old Chris Betancourt, delivered food to the homeless on November 23. This was one of the many items on Betancourt’s bucket list, which he compiled when he discovered he was dying from cancer.The men actually crossed two more items off their list that day, ordering 100 items from a fast food restaurant and meeting someone from Reddit. The 100 meals from Jack-in-the-Box Restaurant were distributed to the homeless.In November, Hill declared in a Facebook post that he was dropping out of school and helping Betancourt complete his list in the span of one year. Credit: YouTube/mybestfriendslist.com via Storyful