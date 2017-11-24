News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Mon on Seven
Menu
 

The Russian Knights at MAKS 2017 International Airshow

When pilot Artur Sarkisyan attached a Go-Pro camera to a Russian Knight during the MAKS 2017 International Airshow he managed to record some incredible footage of the fighter jets flying in formation. You could say it was out of this world.He attached the Go-Pro to the jet by custom making a hi-speed bracket to hold it in place. Despite the impressive aerobatic maneuvers the camera didn’t budge once. The panoramic views were stunning. Credit: Artur Sarkisyan via Storyful

Latest Videos

0413_0850_sr-SmartLiving
2:39

Smart Living
0413_0840_sr-AliceWonderlance
4:42

Feel Good Friday
0413_0815_sr-Weather
3:45

8:15 weather update
English sprinter loses gold for hitting rival mid-race
0:38

English sprinter loses gold for hitting rival mid-race
0413_0750
3:47

Usain Bolt talks life after retirement
0413_0750_sr-CrocMan
3:40

Man survives night surrounded by croc-infested flood waters
0413_0745_sr-InfinityWar
5:09

On the set of Avengers: Infinity War
0413_0740_sr-FanningWeather
4:25

Sam Mac goes surfing with Mick Fanning