The Russian Knights at MAKS 2017 International Airshow

When pilot Artur Sarkisyan attached a Go-Pro camera to a Russian Knight during the MAKS 2017 International Airshow he managed to record some incredible footage of the fighter jets flying in formation. You could say it was out of this world.He attached the Go-Pro to the jet by custom making a hi-speed bracket to hold it in place. Despite the impressive aerobatic maneuvers the camera didn’t budge once. The panoramic views were stunning. Credit: Artur Sarkisyan via Storyful