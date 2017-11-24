Energetic Chihuahua Excitedly Chases Owner's Slippers

Ordinarily, one might expect a pair of slippers to be quite low down on the list of inanimate objects which would elicit an emotional response. Not for this Chilean Chihuahua.Ecstatically running back and forth, Ginger snorted, grunted, twirled and spun with excitement. This behaviour is all the more enjoyable to watch in light of Ginger’s difficult life. Her owner, Michael Berg, told Storyful that she had been “abused and badly treated” before finding a new home. Credit: Michael Berg via Storyful