Professional Exterminator Removes Massive Hornets' Nest

It took Jude Verret, a professional exterminator, some 45 minutes to extract this massive hornets’ nest in Patterson, Louisiana. Judging by the video, it is understandable to see how it was such a significant task.Speaking to Storyful, Jude described his background and the process itself, saying: “I’m a professional exterminator. I have 20 years of experience as a beekeeper. I also specialize in live bee removals/relocations. No person or animal was hurt, stung or injured in this removal, including me. I am an experienced professional.” Credit: Stinger Creations via Storyful