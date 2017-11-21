News

Cancer-Surviving 'Battle Buddies' Become Pilots for a Day at Andrews AFB

Two young cancer survivors who went through treatment together earned their pilot’s wings, at least for 24 hours, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.Houston Pirrung and Jack Kirkbride became ‘Pilots for a Day’ on November 17 for “their determination and remarkable brotherhood.” The boys are leukemia survivors, going through treatment together at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, where they became “battle buddies.” They can be seen sitting in the cockpit of the planes, all smiles, and even getting to try on US Air Force gear. Credit: DVIDS/District of Columbia Air National Guard via Storyful

