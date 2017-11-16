Police On the Hunt for McDonald's Drive-Thru Thief

Police in Columbia, Maryland, are on the lookout for this “hamburglar” after she stole food and cash from a McDonald’s.The woman can be seen climbing through the drive-thru window of the restaurant, grabbing a cup, then pouring herself a drink. She is then seen with her shirt over her head, shoving a box filled with food back out the window.Police are offering a reward of up to $500 for any information on this food bandit. Credit: Howard County Police Department via Storyful