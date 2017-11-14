News

"Harry Potter" Follows Snitch Across Westminster Bridge in London

This past Halloween, Aviram Carmeli dressed up as Harry Potter and glided across Westminster Bridge in London to catch a snitch that flew in front of him.The idea was created by Aviram Carmeli, Ishay Lewkowicz and Aviad Rosenfeld who build a costume every year on the Jewish holiday Purim. Every year, they create a costume and, in the past, they have created an Alladin costume and a Titanic costume. Credit: Aviram Carmeli via Storyful

