Couple Announce Pregnancy With Animated Tale of "Honeybear"

Clayton and Linsday Koh designed an animated tale of their son who they call “Honeybear” and his adventures over the past year. At the end of the narrative, the couple announce that “Honeybear” is gaining an adventure partner in May 2018!This is what the expectant father told Storyful about the joyous tale: “(The video) takes a fanciful look at real things that (our first baby) experienced this year but ends with the idea that even though it’s been fun doing all those things, life would be so much more fun with a buddy to do future adventures with!” Credit: Clayton Koh via Storyful