Lorde Fans Sing 'Happy Birthday' During Concert As She Turns 21

A crowd of fans sang the musician Lorde “Happy Birthday” during a concert as she performed in Dunedin, New Zealand on November 7, the same day she turned 21.About 2,000 fans turned out for her 16-song concert at Dunedin Town Hall, the opening act of theNew Zealand leg of her Melodrama tour, according to Stuff.co.nz. Some fans lined up at 5:30am for the 8pm show, according to the Otago Daily Times. Credit: YouTube/Campbell Sullivan via Storyful