News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Mon on Seven
Menu
 

Lorde Fans Sing 'Happy Birthday' During Concert As She Turns 21

A crowd of fans sang the musician Lorde “Happy Birthday” during a concert as she performed in Dunedin, New Zealand on November 7, the same day she turned 21.About 2,000 fans turned out for her 16-song concert at Dunedin Town Hall, the opening act of theNew Zealand leg of her Melodrama tour, according to Stuff.co.nz. Some fans lined up at 5:30am for the 8pm show, according to the Otago Daily Times. Credit: YouTube/Campbell Sullivan via Storyful

Latest Videos

0331_sun_Russia
2:56

Russia expels Australian diplomats
0331_sun_coffee
0:44

Coffee cancer concerns
0331_sun_organ
1:04

New organ discovered
0331_sun_SIDS
1:29

Sudden infant death Sydnrome
0331_sun_news
6:41

News Headlines - Saturday 31 March
0330_sun_news_hcb
4:22

Hot Cross Chocolate Buns
0330_sun_nph
3:06

Neil Patrick Harris on Sunrise
Man survives terrifying close encounter with cheetah during safari
0:47

Man survives terrifying close encounter with cheetah during safari