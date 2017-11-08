News

Inspirational 76-Year-Old Woman Dead-Lifts 200 Pounds

This lady shows that age is truly just a number and the number she’s focused on is how much she can lift! Ann Buszard deadlifts 200 pounds in front of a cheering crowd at the United States Strengthlifting Federation Fall Classic in Illinois.“Jonathon Sullivan and I are both starting strength coaches, which means we promote barbell training to everyone, including older athletes. Ann Buszard has made great progress and has gone from not being able to get out of a chair to deadlifting 200 pounds in a meet at age 76. She should be an inspiration for everyone,” said the uploader about the amazing moment. Credit: Karl Schudt via Storyful

