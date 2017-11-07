Cranky Kitty Hates Neighborhood Stray

Ricky the cat was infuriated when he caught the scent of the neighborhood stray off owner Rachel’s hand in San Antonio, Texas.Speaking to Storyful Rachel explained: “Ricky had ongoing beef with the local stray at my apartment complex. The usually friendly cat would hang around my front door and climb up to my balcony looking for Ricky. They had been in one fight before that led to Ricky needing stitches in his foot. He became an indoor cat after that, but the scent of the stray clearly still drove him crazy”.Soon after this video was filmed Rickey and Rachel moved to Houston where they now live with two other male cats whom Ricky gets along with famously. Credit: Rachel Kane via Storyful