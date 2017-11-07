News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Mon on Seven
Menu
 

Cranky Kitty Hates Neighborhood Stray

Ricky the cat was infuriated when he caught the scent of the neighborhood stray off owner Rachel’s hand in San Antonio, Texas.Speaking to Storyful Rachel explained: “Ricky had ongoing beef with the local stray at my apartment complex. The usually friendly cat would hang around my front door and climb up to my balcony looking for Ricky. They had been in one fight before that led to Ricky needing stitches in his foot. He became an indoor cat after that, but the scent of the stray clearly still drove him crazy”.Soon after this video was filmed Rickey and Rachel moved to Houston where they now live with two other male cats whom Ricky gets along with famously. Credit: Rachel Kane via Storyful

Latest Videos

0323_sun_socials
2:20

Star Socials: Ben Affleck's tattoo, Samuel L. Jackson's and Judge Judy's friendship
0323_sun_race
1:59

The pick for the Golden Slipper
0323_sun_security
3:17

The simple tips to keep your home secure
0323_sun_weeklywrap
1:06

Weekly Wrap Up: Billy Ray Cyrus, JT silliness and 'Love, Simon' stars
0323_sun_clothing
1:58

What does one wear to a royal wedding?
0323_sun_gps
1:31

1 in 3 parents admit to GPS tracking their kids
0323_sun_newsfeed
3:03

Could some common sense have ended this Melbourne driver blow up?
0323_sun_weathereightthirty
3:35

Sam Mac isn't the first A-lister to enter this house