High School Football Team Forced to Push Ultimately Unnecessary Ambulance Off Field

A high school football game in Beverly, Ohio, between Fort Frye Cadets and the Northmor Golden Knights was interrupted on November 3 by an ambulance which not only turned out to be unnecessarily on the field but also proved very hard to get off it.The game was interrupted with six minutes left in the fourth quarter, when the ambulance was called on to the field of play following an injury to Northmor’s quarterback.Former Fort Frye student Derek Layton told Storyful the quarterback “took a hard hit” and was laying on the ground for “a little over” five minutes.The signal went out for the ambulance to take to the field, but the injured youngster returned to the game, meaning the ambulance was no longer needed. However, it was also stuck on the field of play, with Northmor students having to push it to the sidelines.Their effort may well have used up valuable energy as the game, previously tied at 0-0, was decided with 7.7 seconds left as Fort Frye scored a late touchdown, Credit: Twitter/ryanderek25 via Storyful

