It’s only natural that siblings fight and that’s the case with these Siberian Tigers at Seaview Predator Park in South Africa.“These 6-month-old Siberian Tigers love to play, but just like people, they have different personalities, and one is lazier than the other, meaning that sometimes one wants to play and the other just wants to chill,” said the uploader of the cubs. Credit: NataliaCM via Storyful