Whales Spotted By Drone Off Coast of South Africa

These wonderful whales were filmed via drone off the coast of South Africa.This is what the uploader told Storyful about the incredible footage caught by the drone: "Every year, large numbers of Southern right whales travel from the Antarctic to the warmer Walker Bay off the coast of South Africa to mate. Located about an hour-and-a-half out of Cape Town, Hermanus is one of the best whale-watching spots in the world, welcoming dozens of these gentle ocean creatures each year. Credit: Luke Maximo Bell via Storyful