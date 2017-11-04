News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Mon on Seven
Menu
 

Whales Spotted By Drone Off Coast of South Africa

These wonderful whales were filmed via drone off the coast of South Africa.This is what the uploader told Storyful about the incredible footage caught by the drone: "Every year, large numbers of Southern right whales travel from the Antarctic to the warmer Walker Bay off the coast of South Africa to mate. Located about an hour-and-a-half out of Cape Town, Hermanus is one of the best whale-watching spots in the world, welcoming dozens of these gentle ocean creatures each year. Credit: Luke Maximo Bell via Storyful

Latest Videos

0331_sun_leonbridges
4:16

Leon Bridges performs
0331_sun_tomato
1:17

Tomato sauce slices
0331_sun_nailedit
4:50

Nailed It!
0331_sun_space
3:05

Satellite falling to Earth
0331_sun_dating
4:40

Bring back chivalry
0331_sun_riskyfoods
3:03

Risky foods
0331_sun_heineken
2:24

Heineken racist ad slammed
0331_sun_russia2
3:09

From Russia without love