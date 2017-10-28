Overcrowding Sees Arizona Animal Shelter Give Dogs Away for Free

An animal shelter in Phoenix, Arizona, has become so desperate to rehome the animals flowing into their facility that the decision has been taken to give dogs aged seven months or older away for free.Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s adoption fees can often cost up to $150 but the shelter has become so overcrowded that some of its dog cages now have double the amount of normal occupants.In a Facebook Live video recorded on October 26, a shelter employee said, "We are at the point that we are going to have to make some very tough decisions if you guys do not help us. " The shelter hopes to find homes for 300 dogs from it’s West Valley shelter, and 150 dogs from its East Valley shelter. Credit: Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) via Storyful