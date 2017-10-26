News

Arizona Grandma,81, Acts as Ultimate Hype Woman at Son's Ironman Competition

Arizona-based grandma Beatrice Christie acted as the ultimate hype woman at her son’s ironman competition in Tempe on Sunday, October 22.Scottsdale resident Mia Martin shared a video of her Christie cheering on her son, Sam, at multiple stages during his attempt at the Ironman 70.3 Arizona event.Martin’s grandma chants incessantly throughout the video — causing her voice to crack at multiple occasions. Credit: Twitter/mia_martin_ via Storyful

