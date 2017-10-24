Vlogger Documents Hungry Squirrel Stealing His GoPro

David decided to capture a unique point-of-view of a squirrel stealing his GoPro in Montreal, Canada. Rather than filming from the stolen GoPro, David decided to film up close and personal with the devious squirrel.Speaking to Storyful, David said: “For those who are not subscribers to my YouTube channel, squirrels are a big part of my Internet success. But for all the squirrel videos I have made it, I realized that I have never shot up close and personal of a GoPro recording a go pro while the squirrel steals the go Pro. So here it is! Absolute perfection!” Credit: Viva Frei via Storyful