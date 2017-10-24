This Kid Struggling on the Ice Speaks for Us All

Dublin man John Enright’s exploits on the ice speak for everyone who’s tried and failed to be graceful on skates. On April 10 John uploaded a video of himself at age twelve in Brussels trying to master the ice and stay upright, but as his video proves, that didn’t go so well. Not only did he fail to skate, he failed to stand up without the aid of the rink’s barrier. But like a true champion, John pulled himself up again to have another go at it. Credit: John Enright via Storyful