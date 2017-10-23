News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose

Sunrise

Next on 5:30am Mon on Seven
Menu
 

The 'Mechanics of History' Should Not Look This Cool

A mesmerizing work by choreographer and dancer Yoann Bourgeois at the Pantheon in Paris has gone viral.Part of the Monuments en Mouvement festival, which has been running since February, Bourgeois’ work, the Mechanics of History, involves a spiralling set of stairs, a trampoline-style bouncing floor and some incredibly skilful dancers.A Facebook clip showing the hypnotic sight posted on October 20 had 11 million views at the time of writing.Shown here are rehearsal videos for the presentation. Credit: Pantheon via Storyful

Latest Videos

0401_sun_candice
0:47

Candice Warner Speaks
0331_sun_leonbridges
4:16

Leon Bridges performs
0331_sun_tomato
1:17

Tomato sauce slices
0331_sun_nailedit
4:50

Nailed It!
0331_sun_space
3:05

Satellite falling to Earth
0331_sun_dating
4:40

Bring back chivalry
0331_sun_riskyfoods
3:03

Risky foods
0331_sun_heineken
2:24

Heineken racist ad slammed