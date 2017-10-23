The 'Mechanics of History' Should Not Look This Cool

A mesmerizing work by choreographer and dancer Yoann Bourgeois at the Pantheon in Paris has gone viral.Part of the Monuments en Mouvement festival, which has been running since February, Bourgeois’ work, the Mechanics of History, involves a spiralling set of stairs, a trampoline-style bouncing floor and some incredibly skilful dancers.A Facebook clip showing the hypnotic sight posted on October 20 had 11 million views at the time of writing.Shown here are rehearsal videos for the presentation. Credit: Pantheon via Storyful