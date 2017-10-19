News

Thrill-Seekers Fly Through the Air on a Giant Rope Swing

Daredevil Mike Wilson was the first to create a giant rope swing at Lake Tahoe. Nick Coulter and his adrenaline-junkie friends were eager to try it out. With Mike’s blessing, they assembled the swing and took turns making the breathtaking leap.It’s not for everyone: immense strength and nerve is required to maintain a firm grip on the swing as it starts out over the sharp lakeside rocks. It was important to Nick to assemble, in his words; “the most experienced extreme athletes capable of hitting this swing successfully and safely.” Once the swing swoops to a safe position above water, the athlete lets go and drops down to the waters of the lake below. Credit: Nick Coulter via Storyful

