Man Films Time-Lapse at the Rocky Mountains and Surprises Partner By Proposing

This aspiring filmmaker made a time-lapse of his proposal at the Rocky Mountains in Colorado back in August.This is what Hunter told Storyful about the creation: “My girlfriend thought I was setting up a time-lapse of the Rocky Mountains in Telluride, Colorado, when instead I set it up to propose on camera. I do a lot of time-lapse photography in my spare time, so she thought it was just another landscape shot I was setting up.” Credit: Hunter Hempen via Storyful