Engineer Creates Unnecessary But Wonderful Wine Robot

Engineer Hannes came up with this innovative idea of a wine-drinking robot. However, the reality of his creation failed to live up to his high expectations.Speaking to Storyful, Hannes said: “Most of my videos contain a glass of wine or some other kind of alcohol, simply because a drunk engineer who builds sh***y robots is funnier than a sober one. In this video, I simply wanted to build a robot that I could share my wine with, and who would try to drink it.” Credit: Shitty Engineer via Storyful